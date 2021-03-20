Julia Letlow wins northeast Louisiana based US House seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Julia Letlow has won a special election for the congressional seat her husband, Luke, couldn’t fill because of his death from complications related to COVID-19.

Julia Letlow easily defeated 11 opponents Saturday to claim the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. She’s the third woman ever elected to Louisiana’s U.S. House delegation.

Julia Letlow’s decision to run for the seat in the deep red district cleared the field of other well-known Republicans considering the race. The higher education administrator from rural Richland Parish won the backing of the state GOP and outraised all other candidates combined.

She ran on a similar platform as her husband, saying she would fight for agriculture, broadband infrastructure and conservative values.

Luke Letlow died Dec. 29 at the age of 41, only weeks after winning a runoff election for the congressional seat and days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office.