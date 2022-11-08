LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Independent Jules Edwards III and Republican Roya Boustany will advance to a runoff election for Lafayette City Court Judge, according to complete but still unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

With all precincts reporting, Edwards, a retired 15th Judicial District Court Judge, finished the race in first place with 14,608 votes or 39%.

He will face Boustany, the current Assistant District Attorney (ADA) for the 15th Judicial District who received 13,833 votes or 37%.

They are running to succeed Judge Michelle Odinet, who resigned after being suspended from the Louisiana Supreme Court when a viral video of her hit the internet.

Former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard finished in third place with 8,961 votes or 24%.