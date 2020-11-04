Judice, Thomas headed to runoff for Lafayette City Marshal

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The race for Lafayette City Marhsal appears to be headed for a runoff as neither leading candidates, Kip Judice and Reggie Thomas, have enough votes, 50% +1, to secure the seat in the primary election.

In complete but unofficial results, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice garnered 25,060 votes and Former Interim Lafayette Police Chief Reggie Thomas garnered 14,803 votes.

The runoff is scheduled for December 3, 2020.

Two other candidates, John Trahan finished the race in 3rd place with 11, 240 votes and Nathan Broussard with 6,103 votes.