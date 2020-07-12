Johnson, Doucet set for runoff for Ville Platte City Marshal

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) There will be a runoff election for the next Ville Platte city marshal, that after none of the candidates managed to get 50 percent of the vote in Saturday’s primary election.

Voters will now have to choose between Democrats Horace Johnson who received 38 percent of the vote and Lisa Doucet who received 28% of the vote.

The general election is scheduled for August 15.

Ville Platte voters also renewed a four mills property tax with 68 percent of voters in support of the measure.

It will support the fire and police departments for ten years ending in 2033.

For all complete, but unofficial election results visit klfy.com