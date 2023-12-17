OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — John Guilbeaux (D) wins special election for District A, Opelousas Alderman with 52% of the vote.

Voters in one area of Opelousas had a special election on Saturday. A runoff race in November provided an unusual outcome, when both Guilbeaux and Victor Lewis (D) ended up with 224 votes each.

Lewis and Guilbeaux have now been through three elections: the primary in October, the general in November and Saturday’s special election. With a win last night, Guilbeaux becomes the new District A Alderman-elect.

Turn out for the special election was low, with an unofficial turnout projected by the Secretary of State’s website of 13.6% and 302 total votes.

