LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jan Swift, who placed third in the recent primary election for Lafayette Mayor-President, has endorsed one of her former opponents in the upcoming runoff.

Swift has announced her endorsement of Monique Blanco Boulet, who hopes to unseat incumbent Josh Guillory in the Nov. 18 general election.

Swift received 26% of the vote to finish third in the Oct. 14 primary. Guillory led the way with 40% and Boulet had 34%.

