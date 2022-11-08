SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Republican incumbent Jan-Scott Richard has been re-elected as the Mayor of Scott after defeating Troy Bergeron in Tuesday’s election.

Richard began serving the public in 2011 as a Scott City Councilman at-large. Richard ran for Scott Mayor and defeated incumbent Purvis Morrison in November 2018.

Richard is a 3rd generation Scott resident. Richard says the community had gone through historic challenges ranging from the pandemic and the economic shutdown, to fluctuations in energy prices and civil unrest. Richard continues to focus on public safety, infrastructure, innovation and quality of life for Scott residents.