Iowa caucuses: Democratic National Party chairman calls for immediate recanvass

(CBS News)- The chairman of the National Democratic Party is now calling for an immediate recanvass by the Iowa Democratic Party “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon.

His call for the recanvass came as Pete Buttigieg held onto an ever-so-narrow delegate lead in the Iowa caucus results late Wednesday, with 97% of precincts reporting. Buttigieg had 26.2% of State Delegate Equivalents — but Bernie Sanders was close behind with 26.1%. Elizabeth Warren remained in third place with 18.2%, Joe Biden was in fourth with 15.8% and Amy Klobuchar was in fifth with 12.2%.

The state party was releasing results on a rolling basis after the Iowa Democratic Party said an app it was using to report precinct results had a coding error. The party stressed that the flaw didn’t impact the accuracy of the data that had been collected and said there was no sign of hacking.

Campaigning in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Biden called the results a “gut punch.”