KAPLAN , La. (KLFY) – Incumbent Michael “Mike” Kloesel (Ind.) has been re-elected as Mayor of Kaplan after getting 63% of the votes in the March 26th election.

Melissa Guidry (R): 37%

Kloesel defeated Guidry with 709 votes to 425 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Mayor Elect Kloesel stands by his work ethics and achievements as Mayor. He plans to prioritize water, drainage and improving city streets.