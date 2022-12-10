OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Incumbent Julius Alsandor has been re-elected Mayor of Opelousas, defeating Charlee Renaud Lear in the Dec. 10 runoff election, according to unofficial election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Alsandor received the most votes out of the four original candidates in the Nov. 8 primary election, but not the majority needed to avoid the runoff.

Alsandor said he wants to focus on service and community development to make Opelousas a place for families and businesses looking to join.

“I’m a lifelong resident of the city of Opelousas, and a product of the Opelousas housing authority, which I think states that all of us at some time can rise above humble beginnings. I have a love for this special place,” Alsandor said. “Address the most essential commodities, and improve our water quality. If we’re going to attract businesses, and with those businesses come, families, we have to be transformational with the services we provide to them. But also community development. Understanding that young and old alike need other resources for them to be actively involved in the growth of this city.”

Alsandor believes his experience is what set him apart from other candidates.

“Working ten-plus years on council and my almost four years here in city government, I learned some dos and don’ts from my predecessors,” he said. “There’s always a protocol to everything we do, and that protocol doesn’t happen by the snap of our fingers, so my biggest x-factor is my experience.”