Incumbent DA Charles Cravins loses seat to former ADA Chad Pitre in 27th judicial district

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish District Attorney Charles Cravins, a Democrat, loses to his seat to Chad Pitre, a Republican, and Assistant District Attorney.

Cravins, an alumnus of Southern University Law Center, was appointed to office earlier this year by former D.A. Earl Taylor, and had served as First Assistant District Attorney and Chief Administrative Officer prior to his appointment.

Pitre, a native of Grand Prairie and alumnus of Southern University Law Center, is currently an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Louisiana as well as a former Assistant District Attorney.

With 90 of 92 precincts reporting, Pitre is up by over 1600 votes.

