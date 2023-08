LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Qualifying for the Oct. 14 gubernatorial primary election ended at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with many local offices up for grabs.

The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is Sept. 13. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Sept. 23. Early voting is Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 by 4:30 p.m.

Find those who qualified for statewide and multi-parish offices here.

Below are the qualified candidates for local and state races in Acadiana.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet, Republican “Josh” Guillory, Republican Jan Swift, Republican Priscilla Gonzalez, Democrat

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, Republican

State School Board District 7 Cathy S. Banks, Republican Erick Knezek, Republican Kevin M. Berken, Republican

State School Board District 8 Preston Castille, Democrat Dolores “DeeDee” Cormier-Zenon, Democrat

State Senator District 17 Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, Republican Peter Williams, Democrat

State Senator District 22 Hugh Andre, Republican Dexter T. Lathan, Independent Blake Miguez, Republican Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell, Democrat Phanat “PX” Xanamane, Democrat

State Senator District 23 Jean-Paul Coussan, Republican

State Senator District 24 Gerald Boudreaux, Democrat

State Senator District 26 “Bob” Hensgens, Republican

State Representative District 31 Jonathan Goudeau I, Republican Troy Hebert, Republican

State Representative District 39 Julie Emerson, Republican Mckinley James Jr., Democrat

State Representative District 42 Chance Henry, Republican Douglas J. “Doug” LaCombe, Republican

State Representative District 43 “Josh” Carlson, Republican Ludwig Gelobter, Democrat

State Representative District 44 Tehmi Chassion, Democrat Patrick “Pat” Lewis, Democrat Ravis K. Martinez, Democrat

State Representative District 45 Jupiter Leblanc, No Party Paul “Scott” LeBleu, Democrat Brach Myers, Republican

State Representative District 48 “Beau” Beaullieu, Republican David Levy, Democrat

State Representative District49 Sanders “Sandy” Derise, Republican Davide Eaton, Republican Jacob Landry, Republican

State Representative District 96 Marcus Bryant, Democrat

District Judge 15 Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. L Cynthia Simon Spadoni, Republican David Way, Republican

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret, Republican

Lafayette Parish Assessor Walter Campbell, Republican Justin Centanni, Republican

Lafayette Parish Coroner Kenneth Odinet Jr., Republican

Parish Council Member District 1 Bryan Tabor, Republican

Parish Council Member District 2 Sidney Morales, Republican Donald E. Richard, Republican

Parish Council Member District 3 Kenneth “Ken” Stansbury, Republican Jeremy Monts, Republican Terry Hughes, Republican

Parish Council Member District 4 John J. Guilbeau, Republican

Parish Council Member District 5 Clyde Gabriel, Democrat Abraham “AB” Rubin, Democrat Kerry Jamal Williams, Independent

Parish School Board District 1 David LeJeune, Republican Mary Morrison, Democrat

Parish School Board District 2 Stasia Herbert-McZeal, Democrat Chad Desormeaux, Republican

Parish School Board District 3 Joshua Edmond, Democrat Emilie Lewis Duhon, Democrat

Parish School Board District 4 Michelle Living, Democrat Amy Trahan, Democrat

Parish School Board District 5 Britt Latiolais, Republican

Parish School Board District 6 Roddy Bergeron, Republican Sam Taulli Jr., Independent

Parish School Board District 7 Kate Bailey Labue, Republican Grant Quinlan, Republican

Parish School Board District 8 Hannah Smith Mason, Republican Holly Sanders, Republican

Parish School Board District 9 Linton Broussard Jr., Republican Jeremy Hidalgo, Republican Brandon Rodrigue, Republican

Lafayette City Council Member District 1 Elroy Broussard, Democrat Rickey Hardy, Independent Kristopher J. Harrison, Independent Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux, Republican

Lafayette City Council Member District 2 Shelby Arabie, Republican “Andy” Naquin, Republican

Lafayette City Council Member District 3 “Liz” Webb Hebert, Republican

Lafayette City Council Member District 4 Thomas Hooks, Republican Julie LeBlanc, Republican

Lafayette City Council Member District 5 Kenneth Boudreaux, Democrat Nureaka Ross, Democrat

Youngsville City Council Member Division A Shannon Bares, Republican Ann Istre, Republican



Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Republican

State School Board District 7 Cathy S. Banks, Republican Erick Knezek, Republican Kevin M. Berken, Republican

State Senator District 25 Mark Abraham, Republican Joshua “Josh” Lewis, Democrat

State Senator District 26 “Bob” Hensgens, Republican

State Representative District 41 Phillip R. DeVillier, Republican

State Representative District 42 Chance Henry, Republican Douglas J. “Doug” LaCombe, Republican

Acadia Parish Clerk of Court Laura Trahan Faul, Republican Blane Faulk, Republican

Acadia Parish Assessor James J. “Jimbo” Petitjean, Republican

Acadia Parish Coroner Mark H. Dawson, Republican

Police Juror District 1 Walter Andrus, Democrat Wayne D. Wilridge, Democrat

Police Juror District 2 Jamie Amie, Republican “Fern” Hebert, Republican Jeffery “Reddog” Morgan, Republican

Police Juror District 3 Kirk Aaron Guidry, Republican “Keith” Henry, Republican Michael R. “Big Mike” Richard, Republican Dylan James Romero, Republican

Police Juror District 4 A.J. “Fatty” Broussard, Republican Gordon “G-Ray” Morgan, Republican

Police Juror District 5 “Tim” Benoit, Independent Eric J. Boudreaux, Independent Marietta Leonards, Republican Beau Petitjean, Independent

Police Juror District 6 A. J. “Jay” Credeur, Republican Paul “Ed” Guidry, Republican Chuck Lejeune, Republican

Police Juror District 7 “Pat” Daigle, Republican James “Boz” Higginbotham, Independent

Police Juror District 8 Paul “Joe” Bellon, Republican Troy A. Lantz, Republican

Acadia Parish School Board District 2 Glenn Quebedeaux, Republican

Village of Morse Chief of Police Barton Kibodeaux, Independent



Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, Republican

State School Board District 8 Preston Castille, Democrat Dolores “DeeDee” Cormier-Zenon, Democrat

State Senator District 28 Heather Cloud, Republican

State Representative District 38 Rhonda Leger Butler, Republican Todd McKellar, Republican

State Representative District 41 Phillip R. DeVillier, Republican

Evangeline Parish Clerk of Court Randall M. “Randy” Deshotel, No Party Jebadiah “Jebby” Cormier, Republican

Evangeline Parish Assessor “Chris” Guillory, Republican

Evangeline Parish Coroner Thomas G. Fontenot, Republican

Police Juror District 1 Freeman Celestine, Democrat Keith Saucier, Independent

Police Juror District 2 Jamie Fontenot, Republican Sidney Fontenot, Republican

Police Juror District 3 Ryan Ardoin, No Party

Police Juror District 4 “Tim” Causey, Republican Lelia Johnson Thrasher, Republican

Police Juror District 5 Kevin Veillon, Republican

Police Juror District 6 Brent Guillory, Republican Eric B. Soileau, Democrat Donald R. Vidrine, No Party

Police Juror District 7 Kevin “Cabon” Fontenot, Republican Bryan Vidrine, Republican

Police Juror District 8 Darion “Brother” Arvie, No Party Earl “Tenny” Doucet, Democrat Angelica Thomas Williams, Democrat Sherman “DeeDee” Wilson, Democrat

Police Juror District 9 Daniel Arvie, Democrat



Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish President Ricky J. Gonsoulin, Republican M. Larry Richard, No Party

Iberia Parish Sheriff Thomas “Tommy” Romero, Republican

State School Board District 3 “Sandy” LeBlanc Holloway, Republican

State Senator District 21 Robert Allain, Republican Henry “Bo” LaGrange, Republican Stephen Swiber, Republican

State Senator District 22 Hugh Andre, Republican Dexter T. Lathan, Independent Blake Miguez, Republican Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell, Democrat Phanat “PX” Xanamane, Democrat

State Representative District 48 “Beau” Beaullieu, Republican David Levy, Democrat

State Representative District 49 Sanders “Sandy” Derise, Republican David Eaton, Republican Jacob Landry, Republican

State Representative District 96 Marcus Bryant, Democrat

Iberia Parish Clerk of Court David Ditch, Republican

Iberia Parish Assessor Taylor Barras, Republican

Iberia Parish Coroner Patrick “Shawn” Baquet, Republican Timothy Viator, No Party

Iberia Parish Councilman District 1 Francis “Tommy” Pollard Sr., Democrat

Iberia Parish Councilman District 2 Michael Landry, Democrat

Iberia Parish Councilman District 3 Marcus Broussard, Republican

Iberia Parish Councilman District 4 Lloyd Brown, Democrat

Iberia Parish Councilman District 5 Warren P. Gachassin Jr.

Iberia Parish Councilman District 6 Natalie Broussard, Republican

Iberia Parish Councilman District 7 Dustin Suire, Republican

Iberia Parish Councilman District 8 James P. Trahan, Republican

Iberia Parish Councilman District 9 Scott Ransonet, Republican Hubert Landry Jr., Republican

Iberia Parish Councilman District 10 Eugene Olivier Sr., Democrat Brock Pellerin, Republican Merv Boyance, Democrat

Iberia Parish Councilman District 11 Brian P. Napier, Republican

Iberia Parish Councilman District 12 Lady “Fontenette” Brown, No Party Courtney Broussard-Fitch, No Party

Iberia Parish Councilman District 13 Caymen Crappell, Republican Chris Feller, Republican

Iberia Parish Councilman District 14 Chad Jerald Maturin, Republican



Jefferson Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Kyle Miers, Republican “Chris” Myers, Republican Ivy J. Woods, Independent

State School Board District 7 Cathy S. Banks, Republican Erick Knezek, Republican Kevin M. Berken, Republican

State Senator District 25 Mark Abraham, Republican Joshua “Josh” Lewis, Democrat

State Representative District 32 Dewith Carrier, Republican

State Representative District 37 Troy D. Romero, Republican

Jefferson Davis Parish Clerk of Court Richard M. “Rick” Arceneaux, No Party

Jefferson Davis Parish Assessor Donald G. Kratzer, No Party

Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner Charles Deese, No Party

Police Juror District 1 “Donald” Woods, Democrat

Police Juror District 2 Ann Bowman, Republican Susette Mouton, Republican Timothy Viator, No Party Chad Woods, Republican

Police Juror District 3 Marcus O. Peterson, Democrat

Police Juror District 4 Kori Myers, Republican

Police Juror District 5 “Tim” McKnight, Republican

Police Juror District 6 Melvin “Moe” Adams Jr., Democrat

Police Juror District 7 Joseph “Steve” Eastman, Republican

Police Juror District 8 Wayne Fruge, No Party

Police Juror District 9 Curt Guillory, Democrat David J. LeJeune, Republican

Police Juror District 10 Byron Buller, Republican

Police Juror District 11 “Butch” Lafargue, Republican

Police Juror District 12 Owen Cormier, No Party

Police Juror District 13 William “Bill” LaBouve, Independent Chad Patrick Talbot, Independent Dennis Vanicor, Republican

Justice of the Peace Ward 1 Andrew Benoit, Democrat Kenny Hebert, No Party “Pam” Leblanc, No Party

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2 Allen “Bubba” Langley, Democrat

Village of Fenton Alderman Alicia Scott, Democrat



St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard, Democrat Richard Lewis III, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, Democrat

State School Board District 3 “Sandy” LeBlanc Holloway, Republican

State School Board District 7 Cathy S. Banks, Republican Kevin M. Berken, Republican Erick Knezek, Republican

State School Board District 8 Preston Castille, Democrat Dolores “DeeDee” Cormier-Zenon, Democrat

State Senator District 17 Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, Republican Peter Williams, Democrat

State Senator District 24 Gerald Boudreaux, Democrat

State Senator District 28 Heather Cloud, Republican

State Representative District 28 Daryl Deshotel, Republican Ramondo “Ramram” Ramos, Democrat

State Representative District 40 Allen Guillory, Democrat Dustin Miller, Democrat

State Representative District 41 Phillip R. DeVillier, Republican

State Representative District 46 Chad M. Boyer, Republican

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. C Jarvis J. Claiborne, Democrat Charles Cravins, Democrat Scherri N. Guidry, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Jan Deville, Democrat Charles Jagneaux, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Assessor Sherri Zeringue McGovern, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Coroner “Zeb” Stearns, Republican

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 1 Jerry L. Red, Democrat Jody White, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 2 Nancy A. Carriere, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 3 Faltery “FJ” Jolivette, Independent

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 4 Mildred B. Thierry, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 5 Roy D. Harrington, Democrat Harold L. Taylor, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 6 Kenneth J. Marks, Independent

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 7 Alvin J. Stelly, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 8 Vivian Olivier, Republican Joey Richard, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 9 Wayne Ardoin, Democrat Michael “Mike” Fontenot, Republican

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 10 Dexter Q. Brown, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 11 Cedric Joubert, Democrat Timmy G. Lejeune, Democrat

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 12 Jimmie E. Edwards Sr., Democrat

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 13 Ernest J. Blanchard, Independent James “Donnie” Fontenot, Republican Leward J. Lafleur, Republican

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 11 Wilken Jones, Democrat

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 12 Angelia Guillory, Democrat Sancha Smith, Republican

City of Opelousas Alderman District A John Guilbeaux, Democrat Victor Lewis, Democrat Dontae Sonnier, Democrat Vanessa Brown Sostand, Democrat

Town of Leonville Council Member Amanda Olivier Herpin, No Party



St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish President “Pete” Delcambre, Republican Kevin J. Kately, No Party Dean LeBlanc, Republican

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux

State School Board District 3 “Sandy” LeBlanc Holloway, Republican

State School Board District 8 Preston Castille, Democrat Dolores “DeeDee” Cormier-Zenon, Democrat

State Senator District 17 Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, Republican Peter Williams, Democrat

State Senator District 21 Robert Allain, Republican Henry “Bo” LaGrange, Republican Stephen Swiber, Republican

State Senator District 22 Hugh Andre, Republican Dexter T. Lathan, Independent Blake Miguez, Republican Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell, Democrat Phanat “PX” Xanamane, Democrat

State Senator District 24 Gerald Boudreaux, Democrat

State Representative District 46 Chad M. Boyer, Republican

State Representative District 48 “Beau” Beaullieu, Republican David Levy, Democrat

State Representative District 50 Gloria R. Robertson, Democrat Vincent St. Blanc III, Republican

State Representative District 96 Marcus Bryant, Democrat

St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court Laura Blanchard, Republican “Reggie” Clues, Republican Sy E. Savoy, No Party

St. Martin Parish Assessor Todd Dugas, Republican

St. Martin Parish Coroner Warren J. Degatur Jr., Republican

St. Martin Parish Council Member District 1 Byron Fuselier, Republican Hoyt Louviere, Republican

St. Martin Parish Council Member District 2 Carla Doucet Jean Batiste, Democrat Lurry James Sigue Jr., Democrat

St. Martin Parish Council Member District 3 Edward George, Democrat Vonda Nelson LeBlanc, Democrat LaTanghue “Tangie” Narcisse, Democrat Glenn “Gap” Perrodin Sr., Republican

St. Martin Parish Council Member District 4 David M. Poirier, Republican

St. Martin Parish Council Member District 5 “Chris” Tauzin, Independent

St. Martin Parish Council Member District 6 Corey P. Melancon, Republican L. Mark Thibodeaux, Republican

St. Martin Parish Council Member District 7 Vincent Alexander, Democrat Marvin R. Crockett, Democrat

St. Martin Parish Council Member District 8 “Ben” Clay, Republican Blane Prejean, Republican

St. Martin Parish Council Member District 9 “Chris” Courville, Republican Daniel Richard Jr., Independent



St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish President Sam Jones, Democrat

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Gary Driskell, No Party Jason Granger, No Party Kenny P. Scelfo Sr., Independent Cody J. Thibodaux, No Party

State School Board District 3 “Sandy” LeBlanc Holloway, Republican

State Senator District 21 Robert Allain, Republican Henry “Bo” LaGrange, Republican Stephen Swiber, Republican

State Representative District 50 Gloria R. Robertson, Democrat Vincent St. Blanc III, Republican

State Representative District 51 Beryl Amedee, Republican

Clerk of Court “Greg” Aucoin, Republican

Assessor Jarrod K. Longman, No Party

Coroner Eric J. Melancon, Republican

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 1 Herbert “H.B.” Bell, Democrat Craig A. Mathews, Democrat

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 2 J Ina, Democrat

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 3 Whitney Bourque, Democrat Rodney Olander, Republican Peter Soprano, Independent

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 4 Myron Bourque, No Party Javon Charles, No Party David W. Hill, Republican

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 5 Charles “Butchie” McKinley, Democrat Leslie “Les” Rulf, Republican Douglas Streety Jr., Republican

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 6 Shawn Canty, Republican Patrick J. Hebert, Republican

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 7 James “Hammer” Bennett Jr., No Party James “Jimmy” Davis Jr., Republican

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 8 Eriq Blanchard, No Party Mark A. Duhon, No Party Carlo Gagliano Jr., No Party

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 9 Kristi Prejeant, Republican

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 10 Angelena Brocato, Democrat Gwendolyn “Gwen” Hidalgo, Republican Reginald D. Weary, Democrat

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 11 Dean S. Adams, Republican

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1 Anna Charles Perry, Democrat



Vermilion Parish