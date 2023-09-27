LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A request for a temporary restraining order by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to stop candidate Monique Blanco-Boulet from accusing him of being corrupt has been denied.

Guillory had requested that a judge prohibit Blanco-Boulet “from distributing or transmitting any oral, visual, digital, or written material accusing Joshua S. Guillory of corruption pending a hearing on the request for a preliminary injunction.”

The request for the temporary restraining order sought to make the prohibition immediate, but the issue will now be decided on a permanent basis next week.

In a private meeting Wednesday morning, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick denied the temporary restraining order and scheduled a hearing on the injunction for Oct. 4, according to Gary McGoffin, attorney for Blanco-Boulet.

In a statement, Blanco-Boulet called the mayor-president’s request an “act of desperation.”

