LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Despite the acrimonious tone in the recent election for Lafayette Mayor-President, defeated incumbent Josh Guillory has pledged to help smooth former opponent Monique Blanco Boulet’s transition to power.

“As we transition to a new administration, I ask that everyone keep our newly elected Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet and her family in your prayers,” Guillory said in a news release. “I have spoken with Monique, and we have plans for a smooth and healthy transition. My administration and I are committed to providing Monique and her administration with the support they need to hit the ground running in January.”

Boulet won the Nov. 18 general election by a 52-48% margin in a heated campaign in which accusations of corruption and lawsuits flew freely.

“Thank you to all of our supporters and volunteers throughout this campaign,” Guillory said. “I’m beyond proud of our efforts, and now it’s time to focus on a smooth transition. I love Lafayette, and I love Lafayette’s people. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you.”

Boulet will take office officially on Jan. 1, 2024.

