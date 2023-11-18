BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory was denied a second term in office, after being defeated by Monique Blanco Boulet in a bitter Nov. 18 general election.

Blanco, who polled 34% of the vote in the Oct. 14 primary, had 52% in Saturday’s runoff, as reported by the Louisiana Secretary of State. Guillory, who gained 40% in the primary, received 48%.

According to the Secretary of State, the election had an unofficial voter turnout of 30.4%.

Jan Swift, who placed third with 26% in the primary, threw her support to Blanco in the general.

In a contentious campaign, Blanco accused Guillory of corruption, while Guillory unsuccessfully sued to stop her, and also labeled Blanco as a liberal.

