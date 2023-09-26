UPDATE: This is a correction of a previous version that reported the order was granted.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has asked a judge to bar candidate Monique Blanco-Boulet from accusing him of being corrupt.
Guillory’s legal team filed the petition for the order on Tuesday.
Guillory has requested that a judge prohibit Monique Blanco-Boulet “from distributing or transmitting any oral, visual, digital, or written material accusing Joshua S. Guillory of corruption pending a hearing on the request for a preliminary injunction.”
Gary McGoffin, attorney for Blanco-Boulet, said the petition will likely be considered by the court later today or tomorrow. A hearing would be scheduled within ten days of the order being issued to decide if the order should be made permanent.
Read the requested order below.