UPDATE: This is a correction of a previous version that reported the order was granted.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has asked a judge to bar candidate Monique Blanco-Boulet from accusing him of being corrupt.

Guillory’s legal team filed the petition for the order on Tuesday.

Guillory has requested that a judge prohibit Monique Blanco-Boulet “from distributing or transmitting any oral, visual, digital, or written material accusing Joshua S. Guillory of corruption pending a hearing on the request for a preliminary injunction.”

Gary McGoffin, attorney for Blanco-Boulet, said the petition will likely be considered by the court later today or tomorrow. A hearing would be scheduled within ten days of the order being issued to decide if the order should be made permanent.

Read the requested order below.

