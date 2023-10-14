BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The race for Lafayette Mayor-President will go to a runoff after incumbent Josh Guillory failed to garner over 50% of the vote in Saturday’s primary election.

Guillory led the way with 40% of the vote. Monique Blanco Boulet had 34% and Jan Swift polled 26%.

The campaign got heated as incumbent Guillory attempted to file a restraining order and a permanent injunction against Boulet to silence her claims of Guillory’s corruption in political ads. Both attempts were denied by Judge Thomas Frederick of the 15th Judicial District Court.

The runoff election between Guillory and Boulet will be held Nov. 18.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.