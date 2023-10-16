LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In Lafayette, the battle for mayor presidency has only just begun as Josh Guillory and Monique Blanco-Boulet prepare to continue their campaigns for November’s runoff election.

Following a strong campaign between candidates Monique Blanco-Boulet, Jan Swift and incumbent Josh Guillory, voters across Lafayette Parish took to the polls last weekend resulting in Guillory earning 40% of the vote. Boulet followed closely with 34%.

This now leads to a run-off that carries historical significance.

“It has been since 1960, 63 years ago, since we forced an incumbent mayor into a runoff,” said Boulet.

Following the results of last weekends election, both candidates expressed what they felt this election is about.

“We have a fight ahead of us. This election is about conservatism vs. liberalism, make no mistake about it,” said Guillory.

Boulet was less focused on ideology, but continued echoing what she feels what the Guillory administration represents.

“The people of Lafayette Parish are clear. No more corruption. No more waste. And no more mismanagement,” said Boulet.

Coming into the most important election day of their respective careers, both candidates believe they have the support to make their plans a reality.

“An overwhelming majority of our parish loves the progress that we see. They love that we have a local government that believes in the power of the people and not the power of the government,” said Guillory.

Having been able to force a runoff, Boulet feels the people have spoken.

“It is time for change. Together we are going to stabilize LCG with honesty, transparency, and integrity,” said Boulet.

As the countdown begins for the November 18 elections, both Boulet and Guillory say they are ready for the work that lies ahead.

“Were excited. We’re ready to go. I think it’s going to be a tough five weeks, but I think at the end of the day Lafayette Parish will land where it needs to be,” said Boulet.

With another five weeks of campaigning, Guillory’s energy has not faded.

“We’re geared up. I’ve never been more energetic than I am now. And I would love to continue to work for the great people of Lafayette.”

The Lafayette mayor-president will be decided on election day, Nov. 18.