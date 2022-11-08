OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Graig “Twin” LeBlanc has been elected as Opelousas Chief of Police.

Graig “Twin” LeBlanc and Martin McLendon were the candidates running for this position.

Both candidates were in a runoff against each other for Opelousas Chief of Police in 2018, where McLendon won with 2,450 votes, LeBlanc having 1,540.

After becoming Opelousas Chief of Police, McLendon approached his new position with a desire to engage more with young people and to provide protection to the elderly and business owners.

LeBlanc and McLendon have extensive knowledge of law enforcement, seeing as McLendon served as Police Captain and LeBlanc has served in many different positions, included detectives and narcotics.

LeBlanc’s mission is to “increase the professionalism, morale, and transparency of your Opleousas Police Department. We have a great staff; and with the right vision and leadership we can have a law enforcement agency that we can all be proud of,” which is stated on his website.