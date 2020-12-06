Gov. Edwards congratulates winners of Saturday’s runoff elections

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledges his supporters as he comes out onstage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is battling to hold onto the Democrats’ only governorship in the Deep South. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, […]

(KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards on Saturday congratulated the winners of the runoff elections in Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards said:

“Congratulations to the winners of Louisiana’s runoff election. I look forward to working with all of you in good faith, especially Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who will be joining Louisiana’s congressional delegation during our continued fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 and an important time of recovery for our state, and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who has been a strong partner and a steady leader for the Capitol City.

“I also want to thank the many Louisianans who exercised their right to vote this year. While we still have a long road ahead, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the new year as long as we continue working together.”