Gov. Edwards congratulates winners of Saturday’s runoff elections

(KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards on Saturday congratulated the winners of the runoff elections in Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards said: 

“Congratulations to the winners of Louisiana’s runoff election. I look forward to working with all of you in good faith, especially Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who will be joining Louisiana’s congressional delegation during our continued fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 and an important time of recovery for our state, and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who has been a strong partner and a steady leader for the Capitol City. 

“I also want to thank the many Louisianans who exercised their right to vote this year. While we still have a long road ahead, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the new year as long as we continue working together.”

