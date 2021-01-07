BATON ROUGE, La. – Governor Edwards has announced three special election dates for two Congressional seats and a Baton Rouge City Court seat.

For the Congressional elections, the primary will be on March 20 and the runoff, if necessary, will be April 24. The qualifying period for these elections will be from January 20 to January 22, 2021.

One seat is currently vacant after Luke Letlow passed away from COVID-19. This seat represents the fifth congressional district.

Another seat will become vacant when Congressman Cedric Richmond resigns to work at the White House. This seat represents the second congressional district.

The Baton Rouge city court seat is vacant after Judge Chris Hester was elected to the appeals court. This election, for Baton Rouge City Court Division 2A Judge, will be October 9, with a runoff on November 13, if necessary. Qualifying for this election will be July 14 to July 16, 2021.