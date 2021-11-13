Fremin and Porter to enter December runoff for New Iberia city marshal

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Three men had the names in the hat to become the next New Iberia City Marshal: Dickie Fremin, Brett Lang, and Corey Porter. In the end, Fremin and Porter will face in a runoff in December.

Dickie J. Fremin (R) — 48% (1,593 votes)

Brett Lang (no party) — 18% (588 votes)

Corey Porter (D) — 34% (1,121 votes)

Since April, Jay Garzotto has served as interim, following the arrest of former City Marshal Tony Migues. Migues was arrested in Feb. on eight counts of malfeasance in office, injuring public documents and forgery.