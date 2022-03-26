ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – 4 seats in the St. Martinville Council were voted on in the March 26th election.

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 2

Carol Frederick (D): 52%

Lance Laviolette (Ind.): 29%

Marty Theriot (R): 19%

Carol Frederick won with 124 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 3

Jonas A. Fontenette (D): 58%

Ryan Denise Williams (D): 42%

Jonas Fontenette defeated Ryan Williams with 242 votes to 176 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 4

Janise Anthony (D): 33%

James “Lil Jimmy” Charles (D): 29%

Monica Charles (D): 19%

Juma Johnson (D): 19%

Janise Anthony and James Charles defeated the other 2 candidates to advance to a runoff election.

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 5

James Bertrand (Ind.): 8%

Florita “Flo” Chatman (D): 41%

Joseph E. Mason (D): 22%

Leander “Cush” Williams (D): 29%

Florita Chatman and Leander Williams defeated the other 2 candidates to advance to a runoff election.

Runoff elections will be April 30th, 2022