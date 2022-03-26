ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – 4 seats in the St. Martinville Council were voted on in the March 26th election.
St. Martinville Council, Dist. 2
- Carol Frederick (D): 52%
- Lance Laviolette (Ind.): 29%
- Marty Theriot (R): 19%
Carol Frederick won with 124 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
St. Martinville Council, Dist. 3
- Jonas A. Fontenette (D): 58%
- Ryan Denise Williams (D): 42%
Jonas Fontenette defeated Ryan Williams with 242 votes to 176 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
St. Martinville Council, Dist. 4
- Janise Anthony (D): 33%
- James “Lil Jimmy” Charles (D): 29%
- Monica Charles (D): 19%
- Juma Johnson (D): 19%
Janise Anthony and James Charles defeated the other 2 candidates to advance to a runoff election.
St. Martinville Council, Dist. 5
- James Bertrand (Ind.): 8%
- Florita “Flo” Chatman (D): 41%
- Joseph E. Mason (D): 22%
- Leander “Cush” Williams (D): 29%
Florita Chatman and Leander Williams defeated the other 2 candidates to advance to a runoff election.
Runoff elections will be April 30th, 2022