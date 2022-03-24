ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Four candidates are on the Abbeville Chief of Police ballot. News Ten spoke to each candidate at your local election headquarters about their platform. Candidates Joey Boneski, Ronald Gaspard, Mike Hardy, and William “Bill” Spearman, the current Chief of Police, are all about who Abbeville citizens want their next police chief to be. While reducing crime is a talking point for all four.

Mike Hardy discusses his history and experience in law enforcement.

“I have the training and experience, the education, and I want to bring that to the people of Abbeville, and I want to provide them a safe police department,” said Mike Hardy, candidate for chief of police. “I do have over 30 years of experience. Most of that is in the supervisory position. I was a lieutenant for the sheriff’s office for six years. I was chief of police for 12 years, and my family has a lot of law-enforcement experience,” he said.

Hardy shares that all of seven boys in his family have been in law enforcement for their families.

“The first time I ran for chief of police, and I won, I ran because I had small children. I have three daughters. Well, my daughters have grown up now. I have two granddaughters. That’s probably the main reason I’m running. I want them to grow up in a safe Abbeville,” said Hardy.

Ronald Gaspard believes tackling drugs will help reduce crime in the city. He shares his personal story of his two children that passed away on drugs.

“I want to send a message to the drug suppliers, drug dealers, and individuals that have shot and killed our children and those that continue firing weapons in the city you are a few, and we are many choose your battles we have chosen ours,” said Gaspard, candidate for chief of police.

Joey Boneski wants to build community policing.

“I’m a family man. I serve two-thirds of my life here in Abbeville. I was serving the Abbeville Police Department. The citizens of Abbeville. I began at 18 years old and retired. I stayed part-time, so my total part-time full-time equals up to 35 years and has been with the city of Abbeville,” said Joey Boneski, candidate for chief of police. “We have a small community here. We should be able to speak to people on a one-on-one basis as individuals at all times.”

He believes his skills of being a ‘people person’ set him apart from the other candidates. “Abbeville is a melting pot of people. We have quite a few different cultures here. I have been to every culture and talked to people of every culture,” said Boneski.

Boneski says there needs to be more partnership with the media and the public to help solve the city’s crimes. “If we try to sweep things under the rug where there’s something in our office or something that’s going on out in the community, the public needs to know the media needs to know so we can get it out there.”

The current police chief of Abbeville, William Spearman, shares the city’s things to reduce crime.

“Violent crime task force that we started with the sheriff’s office has been working well. It gives us a lot more manpower and a lot more eyes and ears,” said William “Bill” Spearman, Chief of Police. “We have the tips 411 lines along with our telephone system out there that you can call an anonymous tip.”

He also shared with Covid-19 it stopped some of the programs he wanted to have in places, such as having a citywide commission program where each district would have a commissioner and law enforcement, and they would discuss problems. Then the commissioner would go out into the community and work with people.

“I had a boxing program that I wanted to call ‘Knock Drugs out of Abbeville’ where kids from 5 to 18 will be able to box, and hopefully instead of going out there and getting gun battles and street battles, we will be able to let them box it out,” said Spearman. “We are working with people that now want to invest money, and they see what’s going on. If we can go straight ahead, that will be a program to keep the kids off the streets and help with some of the violent crimes that are going on with the children.”

All four candidates have a desire to build a safe community for Abbeville.

“It’s all go down to drugs, and that’s my highest priority as chief of police for the city. Everything else will fall until its place,” said Gaspard. “I’m looking to go into the department and take the items that are being done correctly that are helping the people of Abbeville. No used changing it and trying something new those problems that we have we will address, and we will correct them, but we do it as a team.”

“I have a heart. I have a desire to see things improve in our city,” said Boneski.

“I just have a passion for law enforcement, and I want Abbeville to be safe,” said Hardy.

The police chief candidates say they want to hire and train more police officers on the force. They also want to improve the relationship between the public and the police.

Election day is March 26, 2022.