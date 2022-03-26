ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – 4 seats in the Abbeville Council were voted on in the March 26th election.

Abbeville Councilman, At-Large

Carlton Campbell (D): 53%

Ronald Darby (D): 37%

Rossline “Lucky” Potier (D): 10%

Carlton Campbell won with 1,145 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Abbeville Councilman, Dist. A

“Debbie” Garrot (R): 47%

Tony J. Hardy (R): 53%

Tony Hardy defeated Debbie Garrot with 313 votes to 280 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Abbeville Councilman, Dist. C

Brady Broussard Jr. (Ind.): 71%

Rachel Sirmon Trahan (R): 29%

Brady Broussard Jr. defeated Rachel Trahan with 407 votes to 163 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Abbeville Councilman, Dist. D

Terry Y. Broussard (R): 69%

Norris Green Jr. (D): 6%

Wayne Landry (D): 25%

Terry Broussard won with 452 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.