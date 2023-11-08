LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former Louisiana State Representative will be filing a formal perjury complaint against Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Don Bacque, the former State Representative for District 43 of Lafayette Parish, will file a formal complaint against Guillory on Thursday with the Lafayette Police Department. The complaint to be filed by Bacque infers that Guillory committed perjury in the hearing on Oct. 4.

Bacque has said that additional documents are being submitted with the complaint to support his claims. It is unknown at this time what the instances of perjury by Guillory are, but updates on the complaint filed will be given on Thursday.

The hearing on Oct. 4 was held due to Guillory attempting to obtain a permanent injunction against his mayor-president opponent, Monique Blanco Boulet. The injunction would have blocked Boulet from calling Guillory corrupt in campaign ads on television and other media. After being denied by 15th Judicial District Court, Guillory expressed his disapproval with the decision.

“Today is a great day in Lafayette! The judge ruled you can say whatever you want in a political ad, but when put under oath, Monique Blanco admitted there was zero evidence of any crime and zero evidence of corruption by myself or my administration,” said Guillory.

Boulet’s campaign commented after the Oct. 4 hearing reaffirming her claims of Guillory’s administration.

“Josh sees government as a tool for personal enrichment to carry out corrupt acts, not as a tool to make our communities better. Josh’s well known acts of corruption include the unlawful taking of private property, using police officers as personal drivers, violating bid laws to advantage his friends and donors, and more,” said Boulet.

The two candidates have consistently traded jabs at one another throughout their campaigns, and this complaint becomes the latest development in what has been an intense election. With a little more than a week left before the Nov. 18 runoff election, both Guillory and Boulet will looking to stick the landing next Saturday.

