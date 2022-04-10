LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard is set to announce Tuesday (April 12) that he is planning to run for the city court judge seat left open by Michelle Odinet who resigned last year after a video surfaced showing people inside her home using racist language.

Aguillard, a civil attorney, will make the formal announcement and outline his experience and vision for the Lafayette City Court at an event planned at 6 p.m. at Deano’s Pizza.

He was the Lafayette Police Chief from November 2016 to January 2020 and resigned on Day 1 of the newly elected administration of Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Aguillard accepted $70K to resign from his job.

He joins former 15th judicial district judge Jules Edwards and 15th judicial district attorney Roya Boustany in the running.

The special election for Division A of Lafayette City Court judge is set for Nov. 8, 2022.