LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A beloved coach and teacher at Lafayette High School is throwing his baseball hat into the ring.

Longtime Lafayette High School baseball coach Sam Taulli, Jr. is a candidate for a seat on the Lafayette Parish School Board in District 6.

Taulli, who recently retired after 48 years in teaching, 40 of them at Lafayette High, announced his candidacy in a news release Thursday.

“A veteran educator for 48 years, Sam Taulli, Jr. is the most qualified and experienced candidate in this race to drive policy for the Lafayette Parish School System,” the release read. “He is a fearless advocate for teachers, students, and parents.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Taulli qualified on Aug. 8 as an independent. He will be opposed by Republican Roddy Bergeron in the Oct. 14 election, which will choose the successor of 2-term Republican Justin Centanni.