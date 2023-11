BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Some statewide offices still needed to be voted on following the October election, including state treasurer.

Dustin Granger and John Fleming were vying in the runoff to take John Schroder’s place and get the responsibility of handling the state’s investments and other money-related tasks.

Fleming wins the race with 65% of the votes, while Granger followed behind, polling 35%.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.