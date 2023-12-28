JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – The effort to keep the the proposed recall of Elton’s mayor from the ballot has cleared a legal hurdle.

After denying an injunction that sought to invalidate the original recall petition and denying a restraining order against Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters Joann Blair requested by Elton’s mayor, a district judge will determine if Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine’s second attempt to stop the recall election can go forward.

After Lemoine filed a lawsuit requesting a restraining order and an injunction against the recall petition, 31st Judicial District Court Judge Steve Gunnell denied both requests and dismissed the action against Blair. However, the judge informed Lemoine she still has a right to file a second petition before the Dec. 22 deadline. Since filing the second petition, the judge gave Lemoine’s counsel an extension to amend the second petition to include Blair.

Lemoine’s attorney Kamie Dominic says they’re trying to stop the recall election set for April, 2024.

Dominic said from the moment the first recall petition was filed, there have been defamatory accusations of voter fraud against the town’s mayor, and she just wants her client to have a fair hearing.

“A lot of things that we found were fraudulent,” Dominic said. “So we just want them all to have a fair chance. And she won her election last year fair and square.”

Lemoine was elected to office in the Dec. 10, 2022 general election.

One of the petition’s co-organizers, Marilynn Granger, said although this process has been difficult, she’s confident in her actions and says she and other citizens exercised their constitutional right.

“This process has been very stressful on me, but I turned it over to God a long time ago,” Granger said. “And I knew I did absolutely nothing wrong for our community. We went out there. That’s our first constitutional right to be able to have what we wanted and the citizens of Elton has spoken by signing this.”

Dominic says Lemoine is fighting not only for her town, but her reputation.

“She won the election last year”, Dominic said. “She has that right to be the mayor. She wants to continue to fight for her position and also for her community.”

The new hearing where witnesses will be allowed to testify is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Latest Stories