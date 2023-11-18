LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Elroy Broussard has won the runoff election for the Lafayette City Council District 1 seat with 61% of the vote. Broussard’s opponent, Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux, polled 39% in the Nov. 18 general election

The District 1 seat was up for grabs this election after Councilman Pat Lewis announced he would not seek reelection and instead run for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat.

In the Oct. 14 election, four candidates competed for the open seat, with Broussard (D) leading the votes with 35%. Robichaux (R) followed closely with 31%, Rickey Hardy (I) managed 25% and Kristopher J. Harrison (I) got the remaining 10%.

Election Results

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State