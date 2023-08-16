LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of the four qualified candidates for Lafayette Mayor-President is facing a challenge of eligibility.

Priscilla Gonzalez is accused of not having lived in the parish for one year prior to qualifying, which is required in order to be eligible to run for the office.

The objection to her candidacy comes from Lafayette resident Aimee Boyd Robinson, who filed a petition to challenge Gonzalez’s eligibility with the 15th Judicial District Court this morning.

Robinson also claims in the petition that Gonzalez falsely stated that she filed state and federal personal income tax returns for the last five years. According to the filing, an Aug. 15 public records request showed the Louisiana Department of Revenue informed it had no record of Gonzalez ever filing tax returns in Louisiana.

According to the filing, up to the time of her qualification, Gonzalez has held a Texas driver’s license and owned a vehicle still registered in Texas.

“ln fact, on the Notice of Candidacy qualifying form where the candidate must attest that she is a duly qualilied elector of Lafayette Parish, Gonzalez lists ‘NONE’ next to Parish and the line for Precinct identification is left completely blank,” the filing read.

Gonzalez was ordered by the court to sit for a deposition on Friday, and a trial date was set for Monday, Aug. 21.

Gonzalez is one of three candidates who qualified to run for Lafayette Mayor-President in the Oct. 14 primary election, along with incumbent Josh Guillory and challengers Monique Blanco Boulet and Jan Swift.