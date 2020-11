(KLFY) In the 15th District Div. B District Judge race, Valerie Garrett will face Travis Broussard in a runoff election. Garrett received 49% of the vote to Broussard’s 28% with Sam Flugence getting 23%. Garret and Broussard will face off in the runoff on December 5th.

In the 15th District Div. D District Judge race, Royale Colbert heads to a runoff with Amanda Martin. Colbert received 44% of the vote to Martin’s 41%. Dwazendra Smith received 15%