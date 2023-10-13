BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters went to the polls to pick its 72nd Legislature Saturday. Here are the results of the 11 contested races for Louisiana House of Representatives in Acadiana, as reported by the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.

District 28-Avoyelles and St. Landry parishes

Republican incumbent Daryl Deshotel defeated Democratic challenger Ramondo “Ramram” Ramos by a margin of 81-19%.

District 31-Lafayette and Vermilion parishes

Republican Troy Hebert ousted one-term incumbent Jonathan Goudeau I. As of 11 p.m., with 26 out of 29 precincts reporting, Hebert led by a 61-39% margin.

District 39-Evangeline and St. Landry parishes

Republican Julie Emerson was elected to a third term in the House over Democratic challenger Mckinley James, Jr. by a 72-28% margin.

District 40-St. Landry Parish

Incumbent Democrat Dustin Miller won a third term over fellow Democrat Allen Guillory by a margin of 81% to 19%.

District 42-Acadia and Lafayette parishes

Current Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Henry won the seat currently held by Attorney General candidate John Stefanski by a 62-38% margin over fellow Republican Doug LaCombe.

District 43-Lafayette Parish

Republican Lafayette Parish Councilmember Josh Carlson has replaced term-limited Stuart Bishop over Democrat Ludwig Gelobter, 84-16%.

District 44-Lafayette Parish

Tehmi Chassion won a 3-way, all-Democratic race to replace term-limited Vincent Pierre with 52% of the vote. Lafayette City Councilmember Pat Lewis had 39% and Ravis Martinez polled 9%.

District 45-Lafayette Parish

Brach Myers (D) won outright with 70% of the vote over two opponents to replace outgoing Republican Jean-Paul Coussan. Scott LeBleu (R) had 25% and Jupiter LeBlanc (no party) polled 4%.

District 48-Iberia, Lafayette and St. Martin parishes

Republican incumbent “Beau” Beaullieu was reelected over Democratic challenger David Levy by a margin of 85-15%.

District 49-Iberia and Vermilion parishes

Jacob Landry won outright in a 3-way, all-Republican race to replace outgoing Republican Blake Miguez, who is running for State Senate. As of 11 p.m., with 31 out of 36 precincts reporting, Landry had 62% of the vote, Sandy Derise had 21% and David Eaton 17%.

District 50-St. Martin and St. Mary parishes

Republican incumbent Vincent St. Blanc III was reelected over Democratic challenger Gloria Robertson by a 72-28% margin.

