Carol “Bro” Bourgeois, Jr. has been re-elected as Jeanerette Mayor. He received 598 votes while his opponent, Clark received 487 votes.

Since 2019, Bourgeois has been the mayor of Jeanerette. Today he was fighting for his second term in office against the Mayor Pro-Tem and District One Alderman Clarence Clark.

Bourgeois said he looked to continue the progress he has made since getting into office. Three big things he is focusing on are maintaining the increasing budget for the town to bring in more improvements to facilities in the community, recruiting more law enforcement officers to the town’s police force, and making Jeanerette more attractive to enhance economic development. He hoped the people of Jeanerette could recognize his hard work and hopes he can continue to maintain his role.

Bourgeois’ opponent was Alderman Clarence Clark. Clark has served on the council since 2015. He is also a fire chief in St. Mary Parish, a lieutenant with the Baldwin Police Department, assists with Cajun Coastal Rescue, and is a very active outdoorsman. Clark believes his community needs a change. He said he could make it happen.