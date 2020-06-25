Early voting underway for July 11 election in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – Over the weekend, Saturday, June 20 was the first day of early voting for the July 11 election in Louisiana.

Because of COVID-19, voters now have two weeks to early vote. Voting will last until July 4 but is closed on Sunday, June 21 and June 28.

Early voting ends July 4 for the July 11 election.

“We hope that everybody takes this time for the next two weeks to take the time and come out,” said Rachel Brown with the Caddo Registrar of Voters Office. “We don’t have a lot of crowds which is good so everybody has ample time to come out and vote.”

The Secretary of State’s Office has provided both Caddo and Bossier Parish voting locations with proper personal protective equipment to keep staff and voters safe.

Hand sanitizer and finger cots will be provided for voters, and staff will be thoroughly cleaning machines and items touched by voters as well.

“Once you reach the door, we are controlling the environment that you are in,” Brown said. “We’re asking that you have your ID out and that you place in a plastic bag as you walk through the process that way we can get people through pretty quick.”

Both parishes do not require voters to wear masks, but they are strongly encouraging people to wear them.

Brown says they have received a large request for applications for mail-in ballots.

They typically average around four to 500 voters a day during early voting, but so far they are seeing around 100 people a day.

“Normally the voting is about seven days and this time it’s been extended… so that’s one of the reasons our numbers are probably a little low.”