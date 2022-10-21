LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and last through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Polls are closed on Sunday, Oct. 30. Each voting location will open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says any registered voter may vote early, and should present identification. To identify yourself, you must present a photo ID or signed voter affidavit. Accepted photo IDs include: a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID, LA wallet digital ID, a United States military ID that contains your name and picture or any other recognized ID with a photo and signature.

A list of early voting locations for each parish in Louisiana has been compiled on the Secretary of State Office’s website. For a shorter list, directions, or specified information, the Voter Portal allows voters to enter their name, zip code, and date of birth to find their designated Election Day polling place as well as any other voting-related information. Voters can also use the GeauxVote Mobile app or check their location by viewing a sample ballot. You must know your parish, precinct, and ward to view a sample ballot.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at (800) 883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

Early Voting locations in Acadiana by parish:

ACADIA Acadia Parish Registrar’s Office: 568 NE Court Circle, Crowley

EVANGELINE Evangeline Parish Courthouse: 200 Court St., Ville Platte

