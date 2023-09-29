(KLFY) — Early voting for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election begins on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 (except Sunday, Oct. 1). Across Louisiana, voters will cast ballots for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer.
Locally, voters will decide election for municipal and parish offices as well.
If you’d like to participate in early voting, here are the locations where you can cast your ballots, per the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website:
Acadia Parish
- Registrar of Voters, 568 NW Court Circle, Crowley
Evangeline Parish
- Evangeline Parish Courthouse, 200 Court St., Suite 102, Ville Platte
Iberia Parish
- Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 S. Iberia St. Suite 110, New Iberia
Jeff Davis Parish
- Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters, 302 N. Cutting Avenue, Jennings
Lafayette Parish
- Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters, 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313, Lafayette
- Martin Luther King Recreational Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette
- East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville
St. Landry Parish
- St. Landry Parish Registrar of Voters, 118 S. Court St., Suite 114, Opelousas
- Eunice City Hall, 300 S. Second St., Eunice
St. Martin Parish
- St. Martin Parish Courthouse Annex, 415 Saint Martin St., St. Martinville
- Stephensville Fire Station (New), 1227 Stephensville Road, Morgan City
- Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center, 391 Cannery Road, Breaux Bridge
St. Mary Parish
- St. Mary Parish Courthouse, 500 Main St., Suite 301, Franklin
- St. Mary Parish Annex Building, 301 Third St., Morgan City
Vermilion Parish
- Vermilion Parish Courthouse, 100 N. State St., Suite 120, Abbeville