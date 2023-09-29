(KLFY) — Early voting for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election begins on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 (except Sunday, Oct. 1). Across Louisiana, voters will cast ballots for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer.

Locally, voters will decide election for municipal and parish offices as well.

If you’d like to participate in early voting, here are the locations where you can cast your ballots, per the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website:

Acadia Parish

Registrar of Voters, 568 NW Court Circle, Crowley

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish Courthouse, 200 Court St., Suite 102, Ville Platte

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 S. Iberia St. Suite 110, New Iberia

Jeff Davis Parish

Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters, 302 N. Cutting Avenue, Jennings

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters, 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313, Lafayette

Martin Luther King Recreational Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette

East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Registrar of Voters, 118 S. Court St., Suite 114, Opelousas

Eunice City Hall, 300 S. Second St., Eunice

St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish Courthouse Annex, 415 Saint Martin St., St. Martinville

Stephensville Fire Station (New), 1227 Stephensville Road, Morgan City

Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center, 391 Cannery Road, Breaux Bridge

St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish Courthouse, 500 Main St., Suite 301, Franklin

St. Mary Parish Annex Building, 301 Third St., Morgan City

Vermilion Parish