(KLFY) More than 430-thousand Louisianans have marked their election day ballots by going to the polls for early voting.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says that 430,682 ballots have been cast as of Wednesday, October 21 for the November 3 election.

Registered voters have until Tuesday, October 27 at 7 p.m. to cast a ballot at your local registrar of voters office or at other designated locations in your parish.

View the statewide early voting statistical report, here.