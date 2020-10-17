Early voting in Lafayette Parish opened to long lines at all three locations

Voters looking to cast their ballot on the first day of early voting in Lafayette Parish were greeted with long lines at each of the sites but didn’t encounter many issues.

In addition to the downtown site, the Martin Luther King Center on the north side and East Regional Library in Youngsville opened for voters. This is the first year Lafayette Parish has had more than one early voting location to choose from.

The MLK Center was a welcome change for Donald Colligan, who lives two blocks away.

“It’s beautiful,” the 68-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran said. “It was a great experience. It went fast.”

Some voters arrived early to cast their votes. A deputy at the MLK Center said the line was in the parking lot when she arrived at 7:30 a.m. and a deputy at the East Regional Library said the first voters arrived at 6:30 a.m.

Read full story, here