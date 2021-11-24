Early voting for December 11 election begins November 27

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Early voting for the Dec. 11 election will begin on Saturday, Nov. 27 and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 4, excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.

Polls will be open at each parish’s Registrar of Voters Office from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Locally, only Acadia, Iberia, St. Landry and St. Mary parishes have items set for the Dec. 11 ballot.

Voters are being encouraged by the Secretary of State’s Office use Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at (800) 883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.