Early voting ends for December runoff elections with high turn out

(KLFY) Early voting in statewide runoff elections ended Saturday with a large number of voters casting early ballots.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, 137,501 residents voted early in the December 5 election.

73,242 of those voters were Democrats, and 47,371 were Republicans, according to state data.

Click here for parish by parish early voting numbers or visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website to find sample ballots, and information about what voters should bring to the polls.