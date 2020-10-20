Early voting continues to draw crowds to polling stations across Acadiana

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) In Acadia Parish, thousands of votes have already been cast in just a few days.

The early voting locations opened on Oct. 16 and will close on Oct. 27.

The Registrar of Voters for Acadia Parish Billie Meyer says there haven’t been any voter issues. She says there were over two thousand mail in ballots requested and they’ve received over a thousand back.

As of Monday, Oct. 19, she said almost two thousand early voters came since the polls opened.

Meyer said the votes will all be counted on election night.

For several voters, they say this election is especially important, and different, to them.

“It’s just very important who is elected president right now for me,” Marilyn Holmes said.

Catherine Anderson brought her sister to vote in Acadia. She said it was a very simple process.

Meyer also said it’s a quick process; if you bring the correct information and the lines are short, she says you can be in and out in just a few minutes.