LOUISIANA (KLFY)– As early voting begins, many are casting their ballots for who they would like to see in office.

Registrar of Voters for Lafayette Parish Charlene Menard said voting is your responsibility as a United States citizen and you should be aware of how you can vote in the election.

“Early voting or voting period to me is very important,” Menard said. “I think its our civic duty, and you should be an informed voter prior to voting, which is why we produce sample ballots. On this ballot we do have four constitutional amendments. We will also have four more in November’s election.”

Menard said it is a great feeling to see people come and vote and she looks forward to the rest of the early voting period.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It feels good because we worked for this day very hard,” Menard said. “Of course we always have nooks and crannies to go through before you get started. We on a roll now. As the week progresses, this is gonna show us how we are gonna be busy all week.”

Menard encourages everyone to go to the polls and cast your vote for the upcoming elections.

“There are polling locations,” she said. “Majority of the changes are down south where the majority of the voters have increased tremendously, so please get out, study your ballot and go vote.”

Early voting will continue through October 7.