Duson Police Chief Kip Judice plans to run for Lafayette city marshal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Longtime law enforcement officer Kip Judice is running Lafayette city marshal.

Judice, who is the chief of the Duson Police Department, will make his announcement Wednesday at the Cajundome at 5:30 p.m. He will continue to serve as chief through the November 3 election.

In a release sent to media Tuesday, Judice’s campaign included the local candidate’s following bio:

Kip is a law man with over 35 years of police experience including 15 managerial years in police service, as a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputy from 1985 to 2015 Kip served in many enforcement functions including Dispatcher, Patrol man, Forensic Investigator, in the Intelligence Unit Kip was an Agent, promoted to supervisor and lead the unit as a Commander, Patrol Commander, Executive Officer, Public Information Officer, Commander of the Civil Department and Special Assistant to the Sheriff.

Upon his retirement in 2015 Kip was appointed as the Chief of Police in the Town of Duson, the Duson Police Department now employs 8 full time officers and has an operating budget of $650,000.

The Duson Police Department has progressed under Kip’s leadership and has developed confidence within the community of their police officers. Duson Police has developed private/public partnerships which have lead to the installation of 12 crime cameras strategically place at entry points to the town which assist the officers in their investigations. Kip looks to take his skill set to stabilize the office of Lafayette City Marshal, after narrowly losing the election in 2014 for City Marshal.

Judice issued the following statements on his run for office:

“I was ready to lead the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office in 2014, and fell a little short but in the five years since that election I have learned even more about leadership, more about management of a police agency and I know that I am prepared for the challenges. I am that guy who will bring stability, integrity, and transparency back to the Office of the Lafayette City Marshal”.