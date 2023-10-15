BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Only three Acadiana parishes contested in the Oct. 14 will have new sheriffs. The parishes with a sheriff candidate who ran unopposed includes: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry and St. Martin.

In Vermilion Parish, Mike Couvillon stepped down after serving 20 years as sheriff, which opened the position up to three new candidates.

Just after midnight, Republican Eddie Langlinais won the race with 50% of the vote. Republican Lance Broussard trails behind with 38% of the vote, and Republican Preston Summers is following with 13% of the vote.

Four candidates, three without a party affiliation and one running Independent, faced off in St. Mary Parish to take former sheriff Blaise Smith’s place.

Polling 77%, Gary Driskell, with no party affiliation, takes the win. Following behind is Independent Kenny P. Scelfo, Sr. with 17% of the vote and No Party Jason Granger, polling 4%. With no party affiliation, Cody J. Thibodaux is last with 3% of the vote.

Incumbent Ivy J. Woods with the Independent Party ran against two new candidates for Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff.

Woods, leading with 42% of the vote, will be joined by Republican Kyle Miers, who polled 33%, in the runoffs. Trailing behind was Republican “Chris” Myers with 24% of the vote.

Here’s a look at all election results for Acadiana.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.