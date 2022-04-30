LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette residents voted Yes on a tax millage in the April 30th election. The 15-mill tax is expected to generate over $400,000 this year for the LDDA for things like security, trash removal, economic incentives, business development, and anything that serves to upkeep and excel downtown Lafayette.

Commercial Core Sub-Dist. of Lafayette Centre Development Dist. renewal:

Passed with 71% voting Yes

Shall the Commercial Core Sub-District of the Lafayette Centre Development District (the “District”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of fifteen (15) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $447,840 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning with the year 2023, for the purposes contained in the legislation, as amended, creating the District, including but not limited, to the provision of enhanced services such as security, cleaning, trash removal, maintenance, parking, beautification, business development, technical assistance, marketing and promotions, and financial and economic development incentives; constructing, acquiring, operating or maintaining public facilities contemplated by the redevelopment plan; and for the operating expenses of the District, said expenditures to be made to implement the redevelopment plans and programs of the District, or any portion thereof, in such manner as to aid and encourage private development and promote and coordinate public development, which represents a four and nine hundredths mill (4.09) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10.91 mills authorized through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held July 21, 2007?