BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We are less than three months away from Election Day in Louisiana. The date for the Gubernatorial Primary is Saturday, Oct. 14 followed by the Louisiana Gubernatorial General Election on Saturday, Nov. 18.

With Election Day creeping ever closer, you have probably seen a few campaign signs while driving on Louisiana roads.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding candidates about where campaign signs can be placed. DOTD is asking candidates to remember these two points before Election Day.

It is against Louisiana Law (RS 48:347) to put signs within the right of way of a state highway.

Campaign signs in the state right of way will be removed and stored at the nearest DOTD parish maintenance unit for 30 days.

DOTD says, “A good rule of thumb is to place your sign behind existing utility poles on property where you have received permission from the private property owner.”

Where to go

If DOTD has removed a campaign sign in Acadiana, they can be picked up at the following locations:

DOTD DISTRICT 03

Address: 228 Rue De Voyages, Lafayette

Phone: 337-262-6100

Parishes: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermillion

DOTD DISTRICT 07

Address: 5827 U.S. 90 East, Lake Charles

Phone: 337-437-9100

Parishes: Beauregard, Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, Cameron

DOTD DISTRICT 08