District judge rules Nathan Broussard is qualified to run for Lafayette city marshal

Nathan Broussard qualifies to run for Lafayette city marshal on July 22, 2020. (The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Fifteenth Judicial Judge Jules Edwards ruled Wednesday that Nathan Broussard, one of four candidates vying for the Lafayette city marshal seat, is qualified to run for office.

Broussard’s eligibility was called into question by the district attorney’s office due to Broussard listing an East Bayou Parkway apartment on his qualifying application but he voted in a Scott precinct in July.

He told Edwards in court it was because he was voting based on his Scott residence on Donavon Drive. Broussard said he is the sole owner of that house and lived there from 2003 to July, The Advertiser reported.

Related to this story Judge rules Brian Pope is not qualified to run for a second term as city marshal Video

“This issue presented to this court is whether Nathan Broussard possessed the qualifications for the Office of Marshal for the City of Lafayette at the time he qualified for ‘homestead exemption,'” the judges ruling said.

Broussard changed his voter registration on July 17 to the East Bayou Parkway address. Broussard qualified for the November 3 election on July 22 and said he lived in that apartment in Lafayette.

Edwards said Broussard was able to provide enough evidence during the hearing that proved he is a current Lafayette resident.

Broussard is among four candidates who filed to run for city marshal. Also running are Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, retired Lafayette police deputy Chief Reggie Thomas and former state trooper John Trahan.

On Tuesday, Brian Pope, who was suspended from his first term as Lafayette city marshal, was disqualified from election by two district court judges.