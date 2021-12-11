Dickie Fremin has won the runoff election for New Iberia City Marshal

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The people of New Iberia have chosen Dickie Fremin to be their next city marshal with 55% of the vote.

The initial race on November 13 was between Dickie Fremin, Brett Lang, and Corey Porter, with Fremin and Porter ending up in the runoff election tonight.

Dickie J. Fremin (R) — 55% (1,598 votes)

Corey Porter (D) — 45% (1,332 votes)

Fremin has been a part of New Iberia law enforcement since 1978. First, as a patrol captain with the police department, then with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve worked my entire career on the streets of New Iberia,” Fremin says. “In recent years there’s been problems with credibility into the marshal’s office. I feel like I can bring credibility and respectability back into the marshal’s office. I am the only one who is qualified to do that.”

Both Fremin and Porter have served the people of New Iberia for years. Since April, Jay Garzotto has served as interim, following the arrest of former City Marshal Tony Migues. Migues was arrested in February on eight counts of malfeasance in office, injuring public documents and forgery.